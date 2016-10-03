New Lion king Tsuji aims to rebuild Seibu defense

Hatsuhiko Tsuji was officially named the new manager of the Seibu Lions on Monday.

The former Lions star, who served as the infield and tactical coach for the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons this season, will fill the void left by Norio Tanabe, who recently announced that he will resign at the end of the season.

The 57-year-old Tsuji, who joined the Lions out of the corporate leagues in 1984, won eight Golden Gloves at second base, and led the PL in batting average in 1993.

“I didn’t think I would be mentioned in regards to the managing job,” Tsuji said. “After Seibu scouted me, I made the leap into pro baseball. Those 12 years (with Seibu) made me what I am today. I want to repay that debt of obligation.

“This dynastic team has been slumping the last few years, and I’ve been thinking about why this is so. If your baseball is not centered on pitching and defense, you can’t win a championship in a 143-game season.”

The Lions are among the PL’s top-scoring teams and lead the league in doubles and home runs, but their 101 errors this season are the most in Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Lions front office has expressed a desire that Tsuji produce a team with good hands.

“Being able to hang on to the ball has to be the desire of each and every player,” Tsuji said. “I want players to develop that skill, starting from practice, where one can acquire a sense for it.”

Aside from the Dragons, whose minor league team he managed to two Western League pennants, Tsuji also has coaching experience with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and Yokohama BayStars.