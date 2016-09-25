Victorious Goeido ends basho with 15-0 record

Goeido became the first kadoban ozeki in sumo history to win the Emperor’s Cup with a perfect record after outclassing Kotoshogiku on the final day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

Goeido came into the fall tourney with his rank on the line, needing a winning record to maintain his ozeki status at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

He produced the necessary eight wins and then some, capturing his first career championship on Saturday when he rolled to his 14th consecutive victory.

Goeido’s 15th win on Sunday against fellow ozeki Kotoshogiku (9-6) made him the first wrestler since Musashimaru in 1994 to net his maiden title with a 15-0 mark. At 30 years and five months, Goeido is the fifth-oldest to win his first championship.

The Sakaigawa stable rikishi will bid for promotion to yokozuna in November at the Kyushu Basho, the year’s last meet.

“To be perfectly honest, I haven’t given it much thought,” Goeido said. “But I’ll keep working hard toward the next tournament.

“Winning the title is finally starting to sink in. I’m absolutely thrilled. I took it one day at a time, just focusing on the bout that day.

“The thought of a title started crossing my mind from the 10th day. It was an experience I never went through before.”

The Outstanding Performance Prize went to top-ranked Okinoumi (9-6), who won the honor for the first time. Sekiwake Takayasu (10-5) earned his third Fighting Spirit Prize, while No. 14 Endo received his first Technique Prize after finishing with the second-best record of the tournament at 13-2.