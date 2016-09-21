Okazaki bags brace in Leicester City’s extra-time loss to Chelsea

Striker Shinji Okazaki opened his season’s account with a brace during Leicester City’s 4-2 extra-time defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday in the English Football League Cup.

Okazaki flicked in a header from the tightest of angles in the 17th minute after a cross from the right was bounced twice by Chelsea defense in the box. He made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, smashing a volley that bounced over outrushing keeper Thibaut Courtois.

“I haven’t scored in a long time. It’s an important goal for me personally,” said Okazaki of his first goal since an overhead effort against Newcastle in March. “I reckon this will be the catalyst for me to rise.”

Neither goal hit the back of the net — Chelsea defense scrambling them away only after the ball crossed the line — but they arrived at the right timing for Okazaki, who returned to the fold after Claudio Ranieri started summer signing Islam Slimani in the last two games.

“It did upset me in a way,” Okazaki said of missing the earlier matches. “But I had confidence I could do the job if given the chance. I went in thinking there’s no need to change anything.”

He added: “I won’t have the impetus to go forward without a sense of crisis. I want to show that I can do the job anytime and that I can give what others don’t have.”

But the goals were not enough for the Foxes as a Gary Cahill header and a Cesar Azpilicueta volley before and after the break tied it for Chelsea. Host Leicester went a man down when Marcin Wasilewski was sent off before the tie headed into extra time, and Cesc Fabregas struck twice to seal it.

In Germany, on-loan Arsenal striker Takuma Asano had his first assist for Stuttgart as it defeated Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 in the second division.

Asano’s cross found Kevin Grosskreutz at the far post before the German made it 2-0 in the 64th minute. The forward was replaced four minutes later and left to huge cheers from the home crowd after driving the attack and running behind the defense throughout.

“I can’t be satisfied since I haven’t scored,” Asano said. “I can be involved with more goals if I can play not just with momentum but with composure, too.”