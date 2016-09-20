Japan Volleyball League Organization sets target of new ‘Super League’ for 2018

The Japan Volleyball League Organization announced Tuesday its plan to set up a new “Super League” aimed at professionalizing the sport starting in the fall of 2018.

The group, which organizes the top-division V. Premier League and the second-tier Challenge League, said it will solicit teams that want to play in the new league through the end of November and will go ahead with the plan if six or more squads express their intention to take part.

If there are less than six that raise their hand, the organization will forego the scheme. The current Premier and Challenge leagues, largely made up of corporate teams, will remain intact regardless of what happens with the plan.

“We’d like to break away from the format of mainly corporate teams playing like as if they are engaged in club activities and create something different that involves local communities,” Kenji Shimaoka, head of the organization, told a news conference in Tokyo.

To join the new league, the team’s parent organization needs to be an independent corporation for volleyball. The volleyball league organization is aiming to have players be employed as professionals, but no regulations are set for the present time.

Matches will be held on a home-and-away basis, with home teams organizing the events and earning income from admission fees. Those participating in the new league would be asked to use the name of the host local government in their team names and have the option of adding corporate names as well.

Japan used to have dominant national men’s and women’s volleyball teams that won the gold medal at the Olympic Games and world championships decades ago, but the best finish since the launch of the current league in 1994 was bronze for the women’s team at both the 2010 worlds and 2012 London Olympics.

The women’s squad finished fifth at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last month, while the men’s team missed the Summer Games for the second time in a row.

“League play is partially responsible for our national team not being able to keep up with the world,” Shimaoka said. “We want to make a drastic change of direction, and would love teams that empathize with our cause and aspiration to join.”