Ichiro raps out 3 hits, raises average to .301

Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki went 3-for-5 with an RBI Monday to raise his average to .301 and move up in the 3,000-hit club list and take sole possession of 25th place, but the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 12-7.

At Turner Field, Ichiro doubled once and singled twice to improve his career hit total to 3,025, passing Lou Brock on the list of 30 elite players who have collected 3,000 or more regular-season hits in their careers.

“I’ve only heard of Brock. I’m still an active player so I’ll soak it up and enjoy it when it’s all over,” said Ichiro.

Tyler Flowers had four RBIs for Atlanta in the slugfest.

Jones speaks on anthem

AP

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says baseball players haven’t joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his national anthem protest because they are concerned about losing their jobs.

In an interview with USA Today, Jones said: “Baseball is a white man’s sport.”

“We already have two strikes against us,” Jones told the newspaper, which noted that black players made up just 8 percent of major league rosters compared to 68 percent in the NFL. “So you might as well not kick yourself out of the game. In football, you can’t kick them out. You need those players. In baseball, they don’t need us.”

Kaepernick took a knee for the national anthem during San Francisco’s final preseason game and regular-season opener against Los Angeles on Monday night while questioning whether the country represented “what it’s supposed to represent.” Other athletes have joined the protest.

The USA Today article noted that no baseball players have done so — at least not publicly. Jones, the Orioles’ nominee for baseball’s Roberto Clemente community service award, defended Kaepernick for taking a stand against social injustice but said he would continue to stand for the anthem.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he hadn’t seen the comments but respected Jones’ right to criticize.

“That’s why we fought so hard for these rights,” he said, “to be able to do that in our country.”