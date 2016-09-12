Eagles pound Buffaloes

Hiroaki Shimauchi drove in four runs and rookie shortstop Eigoro Mogi hit two solo homers to power the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles past the Orix Buffaloes 11-2 on Monday.

At a rainy Kobo Miyagi Stadium, Shimauchi and Kazuya Fujita each hit a bases-loaded two-run double in the first inning of the day’s only game to give the home team an early lead over bottom-placed Orix in the Pacific League.

Carlos Peguero and Shimauchi also hit one solo home run each as the fourth-place Eagles amassed a total of 15 hits.

Manabu Mima (9-7) yielded two runs on four hits and walked three in seven-plus innings, while Koji Aoyama got the last five outs perfectly in 15 pitches, fanning two.

Orix rookie Ken Akama (0-1) lasted only one inning in his first career start as he gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in his 42-pitch outing.