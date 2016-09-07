Yabuta helps Carp get past Dragons as magic number drops to two

Rookie Kazuki Yabuta pitched out of some tight spots to go six innings, and the Hiroshima Carp moved to within two wins of their first Central League pennant in 25 years on Wednesday.

Yabuta (3-1) allowed four hits and three walks, while striking out three to outduel Chunichi Dragons ace Kazuki Yoshimi in a 5-0 win before 31,877 at Mazda Stadium. The Carp moved 33 games over .500 for just the second time in franchise history behind the 1980 Japan Series championship team.

With two outs and two on in the sixth and his team leading 3-0, Yabuta faced Naomichi Donoue, who had homered off him on Aug. 28. But the right-hander struck him out with three fastballs.

“Donoue had hit a grand slam off me in our previous game, so I wanted to get him out with a fastball and threw with all my might,” said Yabuta.

The Carp lowered their magic number to clinch their first pennant since 1991, the year before Yabuta was born, to two and are poised and ready to toss manager Koichi Ogata in the air in the traditional “doage” celebration.

Yoshihiro Maru led the Carp offensively with three hits, including his 18th home run. He scored twice and drove in a run.

“Even when things looked tough, Yabuta kept his cool and gutted it out, so we were saying we’d better do something to get some runs and help him out,” Maru said.

Maru hit a two-out double in the top of the first then came home on an error later in the inning.

Yoshimi (6-6) surrendered a leadoff triple in the second to Ryuhei Matsuyama, and Tsubasa Aizawa singled in one run. After a sacrifice by Yabuta, leadoff man Kosuke Tanaka singled in Hiroshima’s third run of the game.

Maru homered with one out in the sixth, and Matsuyama delivered the third of three-straight singles to make it a 5-0 game.

The Carp can clinch on Thursday at home with a win over the Dragons and a loss by the second-place Yomiuri Giants.

“We can’t do anything about the Giants’ results. It’s just my personal desire, but I want to clinch it here at home tomorrow and do the doage here,” Maru said.

Giants 3, Tigers 2

At Nishinomiya’s Koshien Stadium, Shinnosuke Abe went 5-for-5 with two RBIs, and Kazuto Taguchi (10-7) allowed a run in seven innings as Yomiuri defeated Hanshin to prevent Hiroshima’s magic number to clinch the pennant from dropping to one.

BayStars 7, Swallows 3

At Yokohama Stadium, the BayStars blew open the game against tough Tokyo Yakult righty Yasuhiro Ogawa (8-6) breaking a 3-3 tie with the help of an error in a three-run fifth.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 2, Buffaloes 1

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Kenichi Nakata (5-3) allowed a run over 7⅓ innings, allowing SoftBank to defeat last-place Orix despite wasting numerous scoring opportunities. Hawks closer Dennis Sarfate worked the ninth inning, becoming the first PL pitcher to save 40 games in consecutive seasons.

Lions 14, Eagles 1

At Sendai’s Kobo Stadium Miyagi, Shinsaburo Tawata (6-5) allowed a run over the distance, while Seibu pounded Tohoku Rakuten pitching for five homers, including two by Takeya Nakamura.

Fighters 4, Marines 4 (12)