GSDF chief will resign over alleged cover-up of data on South Sudan peacekeeping, source says

The Ground Self-Defense Force’s chief of staff will resign following allegations of a cover-up of logs recording the activities of Japanese troops serving as U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan, a government source said Thursday.

Gen. Toshiya Okabe declined to comment Thursday morning on whether he intends to step down.

Other government sources said he was among top officials who had decided not to reveal the existence of the logs, which the Defense Ministry once claimed had been discarded.

The logs described particularly tense situations in the fledgling African country, and their disclosure last year could have adversely affected the government’s push to continue the troop deployment and assign it a new — and possibly riskier — security role during the U.N. mission.

The ministry continues to be rattled by a series of media reports over the alleged cover-up, which is said to have also involved Defense Minister Tomomi Inada.

The ministry has conducted an internal probe into the scandal and is preparing to announce the outcome Friday.

The issue dates back to December, when the ministry said it could not fulfill a disclosure request for logs covering the GSDF’s activities in July last year — when the security situation in South Sudan was sharply deteriorating — because the logs had been discarded.

In early February the ministry said the information had been found on a computer at the Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff Office and disclosed part of it.

But top SDF officials reportedly knew that the GSDF had had the data all along.

Japan withdrew its GSDF troops from the U.N. mission at the end of May, saying the decision had been made not because of deteriorating security conditions but because the GSDF participation over the past five years had produced significant results.

Okabe became the GSDF chief of staff in July last year. He was seen as a potential candidate to be promoted to chief of the SDF Joint Staff, the top uniformed officer in Japan’s defense forces.