2016 ministry probe of some 24,000 firms nationwide finds two-thirds violated labor laws

Two-thirds of companies that the labor ministry inspected in fiscal 2016 for suspected violations of labor laws were found to have violated the laws by forcing their workers to engage in illegal overtime or not carrying out measures to ensure their health, the ministry announced Wednesday.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry checked the practices of 23,915 businesses across the nation that were suspected of exploiting their employees. The results showed that 10,272 of them, or 43 percent, had workers putting in hours beyond the limit set by individual companies and labor unions. The figure was significantly up from 5,775 businesses found in violations of such agreements a year earlier.

Of the 10,272, the number of businesses that had employees working for more than 80 hours of overtime a month stood at 7,890.

The inspection also found that 1,478 companies did not pay for overtime and 2,355 had not carried out legally mandated measures to ensure workers’ health, such as offering medical checkups and consultations with industrial physicians.

The ministry attributed the huge increase in the number of violations to its tougher crackdowns.

In previous years, the ministry only targeted companies suspected of having their workers put in 100 hours of overtime a month or more. For fiscal 2016, the ministry expanded the scope of its probe to companies where workers logged 80 hours of overtime or longer — a level that is medically judged as raising the risk of karoshi, or death from overwork.

By industry, illegal overtime was most prevalent among manufacturers, followed by transport companies and retailers/wholesalers.

The inspection found that some businesses had workers logging way longer than 100 hours. Of the 10,272 companies, 4,391 were found to have workers putting in between 100 to 150 hours of overtime, while 932 had workers recording 150 to 200 hours. What’s more, 236 businesses had employees doing more than 200 hours of overtime per month.