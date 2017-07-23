Head of South Korean foundation for ‘comfort women’ steps down

The first leader of a foundation set up by the South Korean government to support former “comfort women” with Japanese funding announced her resignation last week at a board meeting, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Comfort women is the euphemism for the girls and women forced to work in military brothels before and during World War II.

The resignation of Kim Tae-hyeon comes as the liberal administration of President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, has maintained a critical view of the 2015 agreement and questioned its legitimacy.

“I did what I had to do,” Kim, a professor emeritus at Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul, said at the board meeting Wednesday. The executive directors of the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation are expected to stay on.

Gender Equality and Family Minister Chung Hyun-back, whose portfolio covers issues involving comfort women, recently said the foundation would be subject to a complete review.

Last week, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that seeking a renegotiation of the bilateral agreement “is an option” based on the results of a review conducted by a task force she will set up.

Under the deal between Japan and South Korea reached in December in 2015, the two countries agreed to resolve the issue “finally and irreversibly.”

South Korea set up a foundation in July last year, into which Japan has deposited ¥1 billion ($8.7 million) to care for surviving victims and their families.

Of the total 47 woman who were still alive when the agreement was reached, 36 or their bereaved families have received or indicated their intent to receive the funds.

Also Sunday, Kim Kun-ja, a former comfort woman, died of old age, bringing the number of known living Korean women forced into wartime Japanese brothels to 37, according to local media.

Kim died aged 91 at the House of Sharing, a group home for former comfort women on the outskirts of Seoul, the reports said.

She was critical of the 2015 bilateral agreement for failing to reflect the voices of the affected women.

Moon wrote in a Facebook post that Kim “was abducted at age 16 and forcibly sent to a wartime brothel in China, where she suffered terribly.” He sent funeral flowers to the hospital where her body was kept.

According to the House of Sharing, Kim began living at the facility in 1998. In 2007, she testified at a U.S. congressional hearing.