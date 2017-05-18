Gifu man admits launching PET bottle rockets toward Fukui nuke plant just before reactor restart

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday for launching a pair of PET bottle rockets toward a nuclear power plant in central Japan, local police said.

Masaru Kawai, an unemployed resident of Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, has admitted that he launched the rockets toward the premises of Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the police said.

The incident occurred just before one of the two reactors was restarted after being suspended by a court ruling, despite protests from local residents over safety concerns. No human suffering or damage to the plant has been reported.

Kawai was arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business, the police said. His motive behind the action is not yet clear.

Kepco reactivated reactor 4, which is expected to reach criticality Thursday morning and start delivering electricity next Monday. It aims to begin “commercial operation” in mid-June.

Around 70 protesters marched near the Takahama plant on Wednesday, criticizing the restart while the public remains deeply concerned about nuclear power in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns.