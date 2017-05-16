Rescuers find parts believed to be of missing SDF plane in Hokkaido

Rescuers in a mountainous area of Hokkaido on Tuesday found wreckage from a Ground Self-Defense Force aircraft that went missing the previous day in poor weather, Defense Ministry sources said.

Earlier in the day, some 1,800 people, including the Self-Defense Forces personnel, police and rescue workers resumed the search for the aircraft that had been carrying four male crew members. The search had been hampered by rain and fog that prevented the SDF from conducting air searches.

The LR-2 reconnaissance aircraft disappeared from radar some 20 minutes after taking off Okadama Airport in Sapporo around 11:25 a.m. Monday while en route to Hakodate Airport, where it was due to pick up a patient, a doctor and other personnel, the Defense Ministry said.

The aircraft lost contact with ground control around 11:45 a.m. at an altitude of 900 meters as it was preparing to make an instrument landing due to low visibility.

It vanished from radar about a minute later, the ministry said.

At the time, the plane was flying in poor weather conditions near Uzura Dam in the town of Assabu, some 30 km west of Hakodate Airport, the ministry added.

The Hakodate Local Meteorological Office had issued advisories for strong winds and thick fog for the Hakodate area and near where the aircraft had last been heard from.

The four on board the aircraft have been named as Capt. Isao Takamiyagi, 53, 41-year-old copilot Maj. Tomonori Yanagida and two mechanics — Sgt. 1st class Takamasa Okaya, 42, and Sgt. Hironobu Tamaki, 28.

There were no reports of abnormalities or trouble with the LR-2 twin-engine turboprop plane they were flying, the ministry said.