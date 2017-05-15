Former residents take visa-free trip to disputed Russian-held isles off Hokkaido

Former residents headed out Monday to visit the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido under a bilateral visa-free exchange program, the first such trip since the two countries agreed to ease travel restrictions.

Approximately 60 people departed from the port in Nemuro aboard a chartered ship bound for Kunashiri Island. They are scheduled to visit the sites of their former family homes through Thursday.

In meetings in December and last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin agreed to streamline procedures for the visa-free trips and allow the participants to enter some previously restricted areas on the islands.

Based on the accord, the Japanese former residents will also be allowed to visit the islands by air in June to see their ancestors’ graves.

The participants said they would watch closely for any changes in the way they are treated by Russian authorities during the trip.

Some of the former residential areas are now used as military facilities, and Japanese citizens are forbidden from visiting them. While some participants said they felt they would be allowed to enter previously off-limits areas, others were skeptical.

Shigemasa Noguchi, a 74-year-old former resident of Kunashiri, said that during a previous visit “we were not allowed to freely walk on the island or come close to military facilities. It will probably be the same this time.”

Before their departure, Hideaki Nakaya, 92, of Kushiro, Hokkaido, said he wants “to stand on the site of the home built by my father.”

Ownership of the four islands has long been a point of contention between Japan and Russia. Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group were seized by the Soviet Union following Japan’s surrender in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.

The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty to formally end World War II.

The visa-free program, which began in 1992, also allows Russian residents of the contested islands to visit Japan.