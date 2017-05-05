Suspect in Vietnamese girl’s death served murder warrant

The main suspect in the slaying of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture in March was served a fresh arrest warrant for murder on Friday.

The suspect, Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, has refused to speak to investigators. He was arrested last month on suspicion of abandoning the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, according to the prefectural police.

A DNA sample from the victim’s body matched Shibuya’s DNA and hair found in the suspect’s car matched the victim’s DNA, investigation sources said.

The girl is thought to have been strangled, given marks on her neck, and the police seized ropes at locations including Shibuya’s home, the sources said.

In Friday’s warrant, the police alleged that the suspect committed obscene acts against the girl at various locations, including in his vehicle, the police said.

Shibuya was head of the parents’ association at an elementary school in Matsudo that the victim was attending when she disappeared. He lives about 300 meters away from Linh’s home.

“We could not protect her but we will do whatever we can do” to keep the community safe, a member of a group of residents that conducts voluntary patrols of the neighborhood said Friday.

A 75-year-old man who was close to the victim’s family said he visited them last week. They did not talk much but offered him Vietnamese coffee.

“If (the suspect) actually committed the crimes I want him to confess it honestly,” Masataka Nakane, 33, said while he was playing with his daughter at a park in the neighborhood.

The third-grader disappeared shortly after leaving her home to walk to school on the morning of March 24. Her body was found two days later.

Friday is the last day Shibuya can be held in court-mandated detention for the charge of abandonment of a body, the initial charge filed against him when he was arrested April 14.