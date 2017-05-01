Gunma, Toyama mountain climbing accidents kill two; woman seriously hurt

At least two people died and one Dutch woman was seriously injured while mountain climbing on Sunday in Gunma and Toyama prefectures on the second day of the Golden Week holiday period, which ends on May 7.

According to the police, 73-year-old Yoshie Naganuma lost his balance when he climbed down a steep rocky slope along a chain and slipped about 150 meters on Mount Myogi in Gunma Prefecture at around 11:10 a.m. He was brought to a hospital by helicopter, but confirmed dead due to traumatic shock.

The 1,204-meter-high mountain is famous for its unique shape created by multiple peaks and rocks. Naganuma visited the mountain with eight other men and women.

On 2,999-meter-high Mount Tsurugi in Toyama Prefecture, Naomi Oda was caught in an avalanche on a 2,700-meter-high ridge line. The 63-year-old woman was later taken to a hospital and confirmed dead from suffocation, the police said.

She was with a 46-year-old man attempting to scale the peak but gave up after it took more time than expected. The avalanche hit when they were descending. The man managed to get out of it and was not injured.

At the foot of the Tateyama range in the prefecture, a 39-year-old man from Holland called police at around 2:50 p.m. and said his friend was missing. After three and a half hours, mountain rescuers found the 37-year-old Dutch woman. She had fallen in a crack between snow and a rock and had a broken neck and arm.

The crack was about 2 meters deep at an elevation of 600 meters. The two came to Japan on April 22 and had visited Toyama Prefecture on Sunday, after traveling to Tokyo and Nagano Prefecture.