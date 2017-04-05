Ex-farm officials landed jobs in firms suspected of bid rigging in 2011 disaster projects

Former farm ministry officials were found to have landed jobs in firms suspected of involvement in a series of bid-rigging cases connected to government soil cleaning projects in the disaster-hit Tohoku region, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The revelation came after the Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday conducted on-site inspections at over 10 construction firms. It was found that several of the companies had hired retired officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, according to the sources.

The country’s antitrust watchdog is looking into whether the officials had any role in securing projects ordered by the ministry’s Tohoku regional administration office, the sources said.

About 10 more construction companies and the regional administration office were raided by the commission Wednesday. According to the regional office, the government has spent ¥100 billion ($902 million) on projects aimed at restoring farmland affected by the tsunami triggered by the March 2011 earthquake.

The government has been trying to fight a long-standing practice of amakudari (descent from heaven) by which civil servants secure plum jobs in sectors they used to oversee, a potential vehicle for corruption.

Companies inspected by the antitrust watchdog on Tuesday included Fujita Corp., Asunaro Aoki Construction Co., Tobishima Corp., Rinkai Nissan Construction Co., Kajima Corp. and Obayashi Corp. The raids were launched in connection to allegations that the firms decided in advance which of them would win contracts.

The public works projects are believed to include removal of salinized agricultural soil from areas contaminated by the massive tsunami and the building of aqueducts in the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima.