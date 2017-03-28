Vietnamese girl may have been abducted on way to school Friday, slain shortly afterward: police

A 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday appears to have been murdered sometime between Friday morning and Saturday night, according to the condition of the corpse, investigators said Tuesday.

When the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, it was already in a state of rigor mortis, meaning a certain amount of time had passed after she was slain, they said.

Police believe her body was dumped at the spot where it was found Sunday in Abiko after the victim was strangled elsewhere, as there were no signs of a struggle in the grassy field, an investigative source said.

Investigators also said Linh might have been kidnapped within a few minutes of leaving her home in the nearby city of Matsudo, as footage of security cameras around the area did not show her on the day she vanished. She left for her school, which is around 600 meters away from her home, at around 8:00 a.m., but did not show up at school.

NHK reported Tuesday that one of her classmates heard from Linh last month that she saw a suspicious person on the way to elementary school in January and that she felt scared. Since then, Linh had dashed through the spot where the person appeared whenever she went to school, NHK quoted the classmate as saying.