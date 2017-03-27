Vietnamese girl, 9, found apparently slain in Chiba field was friendly, liked to chat, stunned neighbors say

The 9-year-old Vietnamese girl from Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, whose nude corpse was found Sunday in a field, was a cheerful and friendly child who liked to chat, neighbors said.

The body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grader, was found in a field near a drainage ditch at around 6:45 a.m. by a man who had come to fish in the nearby Tone River, police said. The police have opened a murder investigation, although they have yet to determine the cause of death.

Taeko Saito, 69, who lived close to the girl’s family in Matsudo, covered her face as she heard the news of the discovery of Linh’s body. “I can’t believe I can’t see her any more,” Saito said.

Saito, who is one of the volunteers with the local anti-crime patrol team, got acquainted with Linh around last summer. When Saito asked about the vegetables grown in the family’s garden, Linh cheerfully replied that they were Vietnamese vegetables. Since then, Linh would greet Saito whenever she saw her, waving even from a distance, the neighbor said.

Linh liked to wear pink clothes. Saito said that when she told Linh she looked cute in the clothes, the girl told her she bought them in Vietnam and gave her souvenirs from the Southeast Asian country, including coffee and candies. The girl also talked to her about her grandmother in her home country, Saito said.

On March 18, Linh gave Saito some Vietnamese sweets as a return gift for candies Saito’s husband had given her earlier. When Saito invited her over to her home’s veranda, the girl sang her a song by the popular Japanese idol group AKB48.

On Friday, friends of Linh from the local elementary school she attended told Saito they were worried because she was missing. Saito said that when she first heard news that the body of an unidentified girl had been found in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday, she prayed that the girl was not Linh, as there was no way Linh would have traveled to Abiko, which was about 10 km away from her home. Later, when the police announced the deceased was Linh, Saito said her mind went blank.

“I can’t believe that, after coming to Japan, she had to suffer such a fate,” she said.

Linh’s mother had posted a message on her Facebook page on Saturday, urging her daughter to come home.

“Where are you? Come home. I’m so sad,” she wrote.

Her father meanwhile asked fellow parents in the neighborhood if anyone had seen Linh, prompting the parents to search for the girl.

Another neighbor, 35, whose daughter attended the same school as Linh, also expressed shock.

“I had been worried about her after hearing that she disappeared,” the housewife said. “She was an honest and good kid. She was never shy with strangers. It’s too cruel.”

Another housewife, 59, recalled that Linh used to play with her grandchild, who was also in third grade. “She was a friendly girl,” the woman said.