North Korea tests powerful new rocket engine: state media

North Korea heralded the successful development of a new “high-thrust engine” during a visit to the country’s rocket test site by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Sunday.

Kim observed the test of the indigenously built high-powered engine at the North’s Sohae satellite facility in Dongchang-ri, the Korean Central News Agency said in a report. The facility is near the site where the isolated country launched four extended-range Scud missiles earlier this month as part of a practice exerise aimed at striking U.S. military bases in Japan.

Kim said that the “development and completion of the engine would help consolidate the scientific and technological foundation to match the world-level satellite delivery capability,” the report said — an indication that the test was likely of a long-range rocket engine.

Rocket engines can be easily repurposed for use in missiles.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying that the successful test was a “great event of historic significance” that marked the “new birth” of the country’s rocket industry as the North seeks to erase its dependence on other countries’ technology.The new report comes in the wake of an unusually overt threat to the U.S. and Japan by the North earlier this month, after it fired off a simultaneous barrage of four missiles as part of exercises that Pyongyang said were training for strikes on U.S. military bases in the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has characterized the exercise as exemplifying “a new level of threat” from Pyongyang.

Missile experts said the hypothetical target of that drill appeared to be U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Observers said the undisguised threat to U.S. bases in Japan was rare, even for Pyongyang, which routinely serves up colorful invectives.

There has been growing speculation that the North will conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test after Kim used a New Year’s Day address to claim that Pyongyang was in the final stages of developing a long-range missile capable of hitting New York and Washington.

The international community has been piling pressure on the North after it conducted two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 missiles last year — almost twice as many as it did under the rule of Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il.

The U.S. is currently undergoing a review of its North Korea policy, with President Donald Trump dispatching Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the region for meetings in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing, as Washington grapples with the seemingly intractable issue.

Tillerson was due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, and the North’s nuclear program was likely to top the agenda at that meeting.