IOC expected to OK renovated Fukushima stadium for 2020 Games baseball-softball venue: sources

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee will push to the International Olympic Committee a renovated Azuma Stadium in Fukushima Prefecture for use as a venue for the baseball-softball competition, sources said Wednesday.

The ballpark lies in an area hard hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Because the IOC has indicated an understanding of the desire of 2020 organizers to assist in rebuilding disaster areas, the proposal will likely be accepted.

The IOC’s executive board will meet for two days starting Thursday in Pyeongchang, the site of next year’s Winter Olympics. At that time, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the 2020 organizing committee, and Toshiro Muto, the CEO, will report on Tokyo’s progress.

In December, the IOC declined to add Azuma Stadium to the already approved main venue, Yokohama Stadium. But the sources said the executive board is now prepared to accept one stadium as an additional venue.

The organizing committee wants to split the six-team baseball tournament into two groups for the first round, but the World Baseball Softball Confederation wants a full round-robin and one more stadium in the Tokyo metropolitan area to accommodate it.

Although the two parties still appear to be far apart on the competition format, one IOC source said: “It will need to be considered separately from the tournament format. Once the Fukushima venue is approved, we can adjust from there.”

The executive board is also expected to receive an update on the situation of the 2020 golf venue, Saitama Prefecture’s Kasumigaseki Country Club. The club does not allow women the same membership as men, and the IOC has indicated that policy is unacceptable.