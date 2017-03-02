LDP veteran says Moritomo Gakuen exec approached him in 2014 in apparent cash offer to get land discount

Veteran lawmaker Yoshitada Konoike of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday he was approached in 2014 by an administrator of a school operator at the center of a controversial land deal who was apparently seeking a discount on state-owned land it later purchased.

Konoike told reporters that he met Yasunori Kagoike, the administrator of the school operator Moritomo Gakuen, in 2014, but denied he played any role in lobbying the Finance Ministry on behalf of the operator over the land deal.

The revelation came as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government continue to be grilled at the committee over the land that was sold last June at a price far below the appraised value. The issue also garnered attention because Moritomo Gakuen operates a kindergarten promoting patriotism in a way that is reminiscent of the country’s wartime militaristic education.

Konoike, who is a House of Councilors member and a former minister in charge of disaster management, said he met Kagoike at his office in the Diet members’ building in April 2014 and was asked for a favor.

Kagoike then handed over something wrapped in paper, which Konoike said he immediately sensed was money and refused to take. He said he told Kagoike: “Don’t you dare. Slapping a politician’s face with money is not something an educator does. Go home!”

Konoike claimed he did not know what the “favor” was actually about, but told reporters it probably had something to do with the land purchase. The meeting ended in a few minutes, he added.

Konoike said he received ¥200,000 in donations from Moritomo Gakuen around 2014 and 2015 but will return the funds.

Japanese Communist Party lawmaker Akira Koike initially brought up the fresh allegation Wednesday during a Diet deliberation, saying he obtained records of meetings between a certain LDP lawmaker, without naming Konoike, and Moritomo Gakuen administrator Kagoike on Aug. 5, 2013, and after. The records include contents of the meetings between them. Konoike later admitted that he met with Kagoike.

Koike said one of the records showed that Kagoike visited the office of the LDP lawmaker on Oct. 12, 2013, and said, “I hope an early conclusion could be obtained by a political power from above. I want the appraised value to be lowered.”

Koike urged Abe to look into the issue. Abe responded by saying he did not know what kind of document Koike was presenting.

Moritomo Gakuen bought the 8,770-sq.-meter plot last June in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for ¥134 million ($1.18 million), which is roughly 14 percent of its appraisal value, following negotiations with the Finance Ministry’s local bureau.

The plot is intended for a new elementary school slated to open in April, with the prime minister’s wife, Akie, as its honorary principal, but as controversy emerged over the land deal, she stepped down from the position.

A senior Finance Ministry official said earlier that documents on the exchanges between the ministry and Moritomo Gakuen have been discarded and interview records no longer exist.