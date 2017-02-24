Japan protests Russian defense chief’s plan to deploy on disputed isles

Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over a potential plan to deploy a military division later this year on Russian-controlled islets claimed by Japan off Hokkaido, the government’s top spokesman said Thursday, a move that could exacerbate the decades-old territorial row.

The government plans to ask Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who unveiled the plan on Wednesday, for a detailed explanation when he visits Tokyo to attend bilateral ministerial security talks on March 20, government sources said.

“If it means reinforcing the Russian military’s buildup on the Northern Territories, it is regrettable and would conflict with the position of our country,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga said the unveiled Russian military plan will “naturally” be on the agenda at the ministerial talks.

The disputed islands are Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group off Hokkaido. The dispute has prevented the two countries from concluding a peace treaty to formally end World War II.

Japan protested to Russia through diplomatic channels on both Wednesday and Thursday, Suga said, adding that the government is “paying close attention to Russia’s activities” on the islands.

Shoigu reportedly unveiled a plan Wednesday in Russia’s parliament to deploy a military division to the Kuril islands, including the islets in dispute with Japan.

The latest protest pours cold water on the recent warming of ties since the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin in Japan in December.

In addition to the so-called two-plus-two security talks involving Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Shoigu, respectively, a senior officials’ meeting will be held on March 18 in Tokyo to discuss how to realize joint economic activities on the disputed islands.

Abe and Putin said that such joint economic activities would be an “important step” in signing the postwar peace treaty.

The security talks will restart after a hiatus of more than three years following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014, which led to a deterioration in Moscow’s ties with Japan and the Western countries.

The Russian military has already stationed an artillery division on Etorofu and Kunashiri. Land-to-air missile systems were also deployed on the islands last November ahead of the talks between Abe and Putin.