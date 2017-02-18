Japan’s ‘Undercover Boss’ reinforces stereotypes at work

The government proposal to limit overtime for salaried workers is supposed to reduce the incidence of karōshi (death from overwork), which often takes the form of suicide, and yet the authorities seems squeamish about making demands on employers.

In Japan, the good of the company would seem to supersede the well-being of individual employees, but excessive overtime is also a problem in the U.S., where personal agency is valued. The romance of the “hardly working” mentality is the theme of countless Hollywood movies and American standup comedy routines, but Japan has its own pop culture version of the trope, exemplified by the 1960s feature film series starring Hitoshi Ueki as “Japan’s most irresponsible man,” a white-collar factotum whose being was focused on doing as little work as possible. In the United States, this attitude has a sentimental, almost political connotation, while in Japan it’s only played for laughs, but in either workplace culture it’s a fantasy. Most people want to keep their jobs.

So it’s interesting to see how NHK has adopted the popular, long-running reality show, “Undercover Boss,” which originated in the U.K. and has become a hit in its American incarnation. The premise is irresistible: An executive of a company pretends to be a trainee and works alongside the rank and file, doing what they do, while a video crew records it all, ostensibly for some kind of news documentary. Ideally, these bosses learn to empathize with their charges and then make changes that benefit specific employees but also the company as a whole.

Certain American critics have noted that the show is something of a con, especially in an economic environment that is increasingly anti-stakeholder and pro-shareholder, and while realists will say the series is simply escapist entertainment, it’s escapist entertainment built on frustrations that everyone understands through experience. That’s why the U.S. version is in its eighth season.

The Japanese edition, called “Fukumen Resachi: Bosu Sennyu” (“Incognito Research: Boss Infiltration”), currently into its second season, is broadcast on NHK’s entertainment-oriented BS Premium channel. The format is exactly the same as that of the American version, which has been shown on the satellite subscription channel WOWOW, but the tone is different. The worker-employer dynamic in the U.S. is based, at least in part, on mutual distrust, the feeling that the other party will take advantage of you if given the chance. In Japan, workers are grateful to employers for giving them the opportunity to work, and while this image is a stereotype it’s one the media has always played up.

The producers of the American version insist they won’t air anything damaging to the company depicted, but they do occasionally reveal problems tied to worker temperament, including laziness or envy. Such behaviors are not unknown in the Japanese workplace, but no Japanese person would willingly allow themselves to be exposed in that way on camera. The conscientious worker is a very powerful symbol in Japan and one NHK is careful to preserve.

Another difference is the status of the bosses working undercover. On the U.S. show some are CEOs. In Japan, they are usually senmu, managing directors more involved with everyday decision-making. Unless the company is relatively small, it’s hard to imagine a Japanese president taking part in such a subterfuge since one of the format’s schemes is to embarrass the boss.

It starts with the disguises. One official for a famous futon maker was passed off as the Japanese owner of a company based in Southeast Asia and made to look like an aged hipster permanently stuck in 1978. A director of a Yokohama-based prepared foods manufacturer, whose family started the business, was given a fright wig and huge, thick-lensed glasses. For some reason, all these spies sport fake goatees or soul patches, which would seem to be a dead giveaway considering that most are over 50.

The getups, in fact, are designed to be ridiculous, since the employees the bosses work with immediately size them up as being less than serious, and with cameras watching they thus feel free to correct and even scold them when they do something wrong. This is especially true when it comes to service tasks. As the futon executive was working the floor at the company’s head store in Tokyo, a young salesman quietly but forcefully reprimanded him for giving incorrect information to a potential customer, saying that such a mistake could undermine “450 years of trust” the company had established with the public. In another show about a high-end supermarket, the store manager kept rebagging items the undercover deputy president had packed at the cashier.

Another mission of the show is to extract sentimental stories that give the boss a chance to correct an occupational drawback or otherwise show off his humanity as an employer. A common theme is overwork, though it’s always framed in the context of thoroughness. Employees never say they are being pressured, and are rewarded during the climactic shock revelation of the infiltrator’s identity with a one-off, all-expenses-paid excursion to a hot spring resort. Employment status is also a recurring subject of anxiety. Many employees are contract workers with no job security. One 66-year-old “customer service” manager of a venue owned by a large entertainment concern openly wept on camera describing how grateful he was when the company made him a “regular employee” at the age of 57.

In such a way, the series reinforces another stereotype that says being part of the group is its own reward and unrelated to monetary compensation, which is rarely discussed on the Japanese version but often the main point of contention on the American one. Whether or not this dynamic accurately describes Japan’s work situation as a whole, the show won’t say. After all, it’s just entertainment.