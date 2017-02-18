Defense Minister confirms existence of digital records from SDF mission in South Sudan

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has confirmed the existence of digital copies of daily activity logs kept by Self-Defense Forces troops on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The ministry has been under fire since admitting it had “found” some activity logs that it had previously stated were “entirely discarded.” Inada has denied any intention to conceal the logs, which describe the tense situation in the conflict-mired country.

“I’ve confirmed that digital copies of all of the daily reports have been kept at the Joint Staff office since we began sending units to South Sudan,” Inada told a Diet committee on Friday, when asked about the issue by a lawmaker from the main opposition Democratic Party.

Civil engineering corps personnel have been deployed since 2012 as part of a U.N. Mission in South Sudan called UNMISS. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

Any government documents suggesting a conflict situation would be sensitive in light of the war-renouncing Constitution that imposes strict restrictions on the use of weapons by the SDF overseas.

Opposition parties have demanded that Inada step down over her handling of the matter.

The activity logs initially in question were compiled by Ground Self-Defense Force members between July 7 and July 12 last year, when a large-scale clash between South Sudan government forces and rebels erupted in the capital Juba. More than 270 people died in the fighting.

The ministry, which received an information disclosure request in October for the logs, said in December that the documents had been discarded after their content was relayed to superiors.

But after expanding the search, the ministry announced earlier in February that it had found digital copies in the computer system of the Joint Staff, which oversees the operations of the ground, maritime and air self-defense forces.

The Joint Staff office was also found to have digital copies of all of the logs from the start of the mission, the ministry’s press secretary Hirofumi Takeda said at a news conference Friday, while adding they were “not stored in an organized manner” and were found in multiple computer folders.

Debate flared up last year over the security environment in South Sudan, as the government was considering assigning GSDF troops the additional role of aiding U.N. staff and others who come under attack during the peacekeeping mission.

The government decided in November to approve the new role, judging the situation in Juba was relatively calm.

The daily logs covering July, disclosed by the ministry on Feb. 7, reveal that GSDF members were witnessing “combat” between South Sudan government forces and rebels. The logs said the personnel took measures to avoid being drawn into the fighting.

Inada has denied that the situation in July met the government’s definition of “an act of combat.” The designation would have required the GSDF to withdraw from the mission under the Constitutional restrictions.