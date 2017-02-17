Hitachi teams up with U.S. nuclear giant for British project

Hitachi Ltd. has partnered with Exelon Corp. to promote a nuclear power project in Britain, as it seeks to use the largest U.S. nuclear power plant operator’s expertise in running a reactor, Hitachi said.

Horizon Nuclear Power Ltd., Hitachi’s nuclear unit in Britain, is cooperating with Exelon Generation to operate two advanced boiling water reactors that are scheduled to begin commercial operation from the early 2020s.

The tie-up with Exelon, which operates 22 reactors in the United States, was announced Thursday.

Hitachi acquired Horizon Nuclear Power in 2012 to expand its nuclear power business overseas.

Japan Atomic Power Co., a builder and operator of nuclear plants, is also involved in the project to help in assessing construction costs and crafting plans toward the test operation of the reactors to be built in North Wales in Britain.

The project is in line with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s goal of exporting nuclear power technology to other nations to drive economic growth.

In late December, Japan and Britain signed a memorandum of understanding to closely cooperate in the nuclear field, a move that would help Japanese companies build nuclear reactors in Britain.

The memorandum covers four fields — reactor decommissioning and decontamination, research and development, security and construction of new reactors.