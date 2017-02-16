Tokyo kicks off recycling drive for 2020 medals

Your old cellphone could be destined for Olympic greatness.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday started accepting unwanted digital devices to make medals for the 2020 Games.

A box has been installed at City Hall in Shinjuku Ward to collect nine types of devices including cameras and music players that contain precious metals that can be reclaimed to produce medals for the Olympics.

Gov. Yuriko Koike attended a ceremony marking the start of the recycling drive, which she has billed as an effort to tap an “urban mine.”

In April, the Olympic organizing committee plans to make a nationwide call for people to part with used devices.

To produce approximately 5,000 medals, an estimated 8 tons of metal are needed.

Donations will be accepted between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations will not be accepted.

Donors will receive a thank you message from the governor.