2011 quake and tsunami drew fewer volunteers than Kobe quake in ’95

Fewer people volunteered to help after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami than the after the 1995 quake that wrecked Kobe and surrounding areas, data from welfare associations in three tsunami-affected prefectures showed Thursday.

In the period spanning five years and 10 months since the disasters on March 11, 2011, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures hosted 1.52 million volunteers, compared with an estimated 2.17 million over the five years and three months after the Great Hanshin Earthquake on Jan. 17, 1995.

Experts said the longer distances and bigger difficulties reaching Tohoku from major cities might have been a potential factor in the discrepancy.

Modes of transportation were severely disrupted in the coastal areas, and the nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant also restricted access.

With over 80,000 people still in temporary housing and other facilities in the three prefectures nearly six years on, an official at one of group accepting volunteers said there is still a need.

Volunteers in 2011 stood at roughly 960,000, but dropped sharply the next year to 260,000. That steadily declined to 120,000 in 2013, 90,000 in 2014, 60,000 in 2015, and 40,000 last year, the groups said.

Over the years, the work performed has shifted from clearing rubble and helping evacuation centers to more long-term involvement, such as community-building and town development. Some have even decided to stay or get involved in local business.

“If I had not actually come here, I would not have understood what was happening,” said Kazuya Iwaki, a 30-year-old native of Misato, Saitama Prefecture, who first visited tsunami-hit Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture in May 2015.

After noticing local playgrounds had shrunk because temporary housing units were built in parks and schoolyards, he volunteered to help secure space for kids to play freely.

Seeing only a small number of people volunteering over a half-year period, Iwaki said he grew determined to help on a continuous basis and took a job at an aid organization.

“Even if people first come in casually, seeing the scars of the disaster must bring some feelings to them,” said Ryoichi Usuzawa, 68, who heads the nonprofit Tono Magokoro Net in Iwate Prefecture, which has hosted over 120,000 volunteers.

“We will be happy if some of those people will come to build a lasting relationship” in the region, he said.