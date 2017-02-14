New Turkish Airlines head; Air France luxury menu; JAL extends Wi-Fi offer

New Turkish Airlines head

Turkish Airlines announced Feb. 1 that Mehmet Akay will be taking over as the new Tokyo branch manager. Akay has experience working as the regional commercial manager in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and the general manager for Southern and Western India.

Akay started his career with Turkish Airlines in Istanbul in 1999 as a reservation agent. He was engaged in various responsibilities within the airline, including work in revenue management and as a pricing specialist.

As general manager for Southern and Western India, Akay was in charge of Turkish Airlines’ strategic success in the region and responsible for driving growth and expansion of the company’s market share in India.

Speaking of the appointment, Akay said, “I will put in my best effort and utilize my knowledge and expertise to achieve growth, not just for Turkish Airlines, but for the tourism industry in Japan as well.”

Air France luxury menu

Air France’s business-class customers on long- and some medium-haul flights departing from Paris will be able to enjoy new dishes created by chef Jean Sulpice until the end of March.

The two Michelin-starred chef offers a unique experience in the heart of his native Savoy region, showcasing nature through traditional and straightforward local cuisine and creating bursts of flavor with deceivingly simple produce.

Some of the dishes he created for Air France include trout in watercress sauce, shoulder of lamb with a wild savory sauce, tender beef cheek braised in red wine and coriander sauce, guinea fowl served with a caraway sauce and a cod fillet in a tangerine satay sauce.

He will renew the menu every two weeks on medium-haul flights and renew two dishes every month on long-haul flights.

The menus are available on medium-haul flights bound for Algiers, Amman, Athens, Bucharest, Casablanca, Yerevan, Istanbul, Kiev, Lisbon, Moscow, Oran, Rabat, St. Petersburg, Sofia, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Tunis and Warsaw.

JAL extends Wi-Fi offer

Japan Airlines has decided to extend its offer of free unlimited Wi-Fi from March 31 to Aug. 31.

Customers can continue to enjoy the free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi on all domestic flights and routes operated by JAL SKY NEXT aircraft, which are equipped with in-flight Wi-Fi.

To access, click the “FREE FLIGHT PASS” button, which will appear on the portal top page after connecting to in-flight Wi-Fi on applicable flights.

The internet service is available from five minutes after takeoff until five minutes before landing.

In-flight video programs, including sports, gourmet, music and animation, are also provided on Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft on domestic routes. Customers can enjoy the free programs on their own Wi-Fi devices.