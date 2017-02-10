Ground-breaking ceremony held for new Yamanote Line station

Work commenced Friday on a new station for the Yamanote Line, the first addition to central Tokyo’s loop line since 1971.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) and the Urban Renaissance Agency, an affiliate of the infrastructure ministry, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new station attended by JR East President Tetsuro Tomita and UR chief Masahiro Nakajima.

It will sit between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the Minato Ward waterfront and be close to Sengakuji Station on the Toei Asakusa subway line and Keikyu Corp.’s Keikyu train line.

The station, which hasn’t been named yet, is tentatively set to open in spring 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games that summer. It will be the 30th station on the Yamanote, which connects the capital’s major stations and downtown hubs.

The new stop, designed by architect Kengo Kuma, features wooden sections and a white roof inspired by shoji. Kuma also designed the new National Stadium for the Olympics.

The plan is part of a redevelopment project for the former rail yard between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations. The area, close to Haneda airport, is expected to become Tokyo’s new gateway and house one the terminal stations for the high-speed maglev train that will link Shinagawa with Nagoya, presumably in 2027.

The developers plan to start full-fledged operations at the new station in 2024.