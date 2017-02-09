Kanagawa center taps diagnostic advances to detect fetal heart ailments

Advances in ultrasonic diagnostic technology have given a ray of hope to pregnant women whose babies have serious cardiac ailments.

“My baby wouldn’t have been here if we had not discovered her disease” before she was born, said Nobuko Hiratsu, 29, of Kanagawa Prefecture, recalling her ordeal.

She was alerted to the possibility of a medical condition in December 2014 shortly after her pregnancy was confirmed when an obstetrician noticed a swelling in her baby’s body in a medical exam.

In the eighth month of pregnancy, the baby, Mitsuki, was found to have a cardiac disease and the obstetrician recommended Hiratsu consult with the Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center in Yokohama, which specializes in fetal diagnoses of cardiac diseases.

After an intense echographic examination, a doctor at the Kanagawa center diagnosed severe aortic stenosis, or narrowing of the aortic valve resulting in an obstruction in the flow of blood from the heart.

Mitsuki needed surgery as soon as she was born to prevent the possibility of death in a few days, the doctor said.

The center formed a team of cardiovascular surgeons and other doctors for the operation, and Hiratsu prepared herself for the worst-case scenario.

Mitsuki was born at the center in June 2015 and immediately underwent the operation. She was released some four months later and now lives with the assistance of an oxygen inhaler.

The center performed cardiac surgeries on 78 babies within 24 hours of birth between 2004 and 2015, of whom 61 were found to have serious heart ailments through fetal diagnoses, said Toshihide Aso, head of the cardiovascular surgery department. “Few other institutions have such a high rate of fetal diagnoses,” he said.

Echography shows the configuration of heart structures relatively clearly when fetuses become 18 weeks old or so, said Motoyoshi Kawataki, a doctor at the center. Serious ailments, such as the presence of one atrium rather than two, can be found more readily than other minor diseases, Kawataki added.

Kawataki and other doctors at the center now offer training programs to other hospitals in detecting cardiac ailments in fetuses because experience and skill are required. One of the programs attracted more than 300 people, they said.

Also important is support for families whose babies are suddenly diagnosed with serious cardiac diseases.

Mayu Okamoto, 6, an elementary school first-grader, was diagnosed with a cardiac ailment at the Kanagawa center before she was born and had a pacemaker installed when she was 1 year old.

The doctor “spent enough time to explain her condition and allowed me to ask questions until I could understand it,” Mayu’s mother, Aiko, 42, said.

Ayami Gonnokami, a nurse at the Kanagawa hospital, said a considerable number of pregnant women become hesitant to give birth when they are informed that their babies have cardiac ailments.

“To people with anxieties, I talk about other babies who have grown despite heart diseases,” Gonnokami said.

“I will continue to support them by offering accurate information so they can make choices after understanding their situation.”