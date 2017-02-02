Japan cautiously watching how Trump agitates the trade waters

As Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration struggles to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, local government leaders around the country, many of whom are members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, are expressing caution and concern about what Trump has said and plans to do. They are also reminding voters that a U.S. president, while the head of the executive branch of government, is checked by Congress.

Trump’s cancellation of the contentious Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which he had long promised to do once in office and which most media reports had indicated was dead well before he took office, apparently caught Japan’s political and corporate leaders by surprise. But his Twitter comments criticizing Toyota and Japan in general has put Japanese leaders on the defensive even as the prospect of a bilateral free trade deal between the U.S. and Japan is floated.

Aichi Prefecture, home to Toyota Motor Corp. and a major center for Japan’s auto industry, was especially concerned following Trump’s threat to levy a border tax on Toyota if it built a plant in Mexico instead of the U.S.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura visited Washington for Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, and met with Republican congressional representatives and governors of states where Toyota has plants.

“As good citizens and good corporate citizens, it’s a relationship that is a ‘win-win’ situation for both sides. Japanese businesses contribute to the U.S. economy and to American employment,” said Omura just before departing for Washington.

But while Omura was anxious to ensure the Trump administration and American politicians understood that Aichi-based firms in the auto and other industries were committed to the U.S., other governors took a different approach.

“Trump has said a lot of things about Japanese automakers. But we have to recognize that, in an economy under a capitalist system, firms that are strongly competitive have a number of bases, and I think Trump does (recognize this),” said Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui just before the inauguration.

Hokkaido Gov. Harumi Takahashi, however, was more critical.

“As far as Japan’s relations with the U.S. go, I can understand his protectionist comments toward trade. But if what I’ve seen in the news is accurate, I’m concerned,” she said. “If you think about things given the current state of globalization, does protectionism really offer the best solution for America’s pursuit of profits?”

In the event the U.S. and Japan pursue negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, it’s all but certain that autos, auto parts and agricultural goods would be among the main items in contention, considering these were among the more controversial aspects of the TPP negotiations. The result of such talks would directly impact the economies of Aichi and Hokkaido.

For agricultural products, Takahashi said Hokkaido would be relying on central government support for the agricultural sector no matter what direction U.S.-Japan trade relations now take.

“To further foster Hokkaido’s agriculture as a base industry, in addition to maximizing the central government’s budget, continued assistance is needed regardless of what happens to the TPP in order to sell Hokkaido’s agricultural products abroad,” Takahashi said.

Trump’s promise of an “American First” governing philosophy has many firms in Japan worried and criticism among firms that the president is being unrealistic, or skepticism that he can actually put his philosophy into practice, is growing rapidly.

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido, however, urges caution.

“Perhaps, for Hyogo-based firms, there are merits and demerits to the Trump presidency. But it’s hard to see right now what will happen to the Japanese economy as a whole. However, firms that push back against Trump’s ‘America First’ policy might find they stepped on the tiger’s tail,” he said, indicating that criticism could backfire and do more harm than good.

And Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, who last May hosted then-U.S. President Barack Obama, urged everyone to remember that while a U.S. president has a lot of power, it’s limited by Congress, which means presidents can’t always do as they say.

“For example, and this was true of President Barack Obama, a president might call for the abolition of nuclear weapons. But the effort might not progress due to congressional policy. In other words, we can’t see to what extent Trump will be able, as president, to actually proceed with the things he’s now saying,” Matsui said.