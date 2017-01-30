Nuclear fuel debris possibly found below reactor at Fukushima No. 1

Tepco may have found fuel debris beneath reactor No. 2 at the Fukushima No. 1 power station left over from the 2011 meltdown disaster.

If confirmed to be nuclear fuel debris, the discovery, made with a remotely controlled camera attached to the end of a 10.5-meter telescopic arm, could for the first time shed light on the actual condition of melted fuel inside the damaged reactor.

During an inspection of the reactor’s containment vessel conducted in the morning, workers for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. found a black mass on a grating structure just beneath the containment vessel.

Tepco was scheduled to announce its assessment of the material at a news conference Monday evening.

The No. 2 reactor is one of three units at the six-reactor plant that melted down after their cooling functions were knocked out by the powerful earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.

About 160,000 people fled their homes after the meltdowns caused explosions that dumped radioactive materials across a swath of Fukushima Prefecture.

The inspection Monday was to prepare for a probe using a robot equipped with a camera. The robot will be deployed in mid-February to help inspectors better understand where the fuel debris is located and to work toward removing it.

As the sixth anniversary of the disaster approaches, Tepco is still struggling with various problems keeping it from decommissioning the crippled plant.

Among them is an underground ice wall, which Tepco calls a key measure for battling the accumulation of tainted water in the compound.

But whether the wall is working to block the inflow of groundwater remains unclear even after the utility started freezing an area of underground soil 10 months ago.

Tepco said it needs more time to judge whether the system is having the desired effect.

The purpose of the ice wall is to block groundwater before it can enter the reactor buildings, which are located between nearby mountains and the ocean.

Tons of groundwater seep into the reactor buildings each day through cracks or holes, where it mixes with contaminated water inside and causes the amount of tainted water at the plant to increase daily.

Meanwhile, Tepco has made some progress, such as removing hundreds of spent fuel rods in one of the damaged reactor buildings.