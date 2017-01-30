Fuel debris possibly found below No. 2 reactor at Fukushima nuclear plant: NHK

Tokyo Electric Power Co. has found possible nuclear fuel debris below the No. 2 reactor at Fukushima No. 1 power plant which was hit by meltdowns after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

Tepco detected a black lump directly below the reactor during an inspection by camera Monday morning but cannot yet confirm what it is, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said Tepco is investigating and will announce its assessment at a regularly scheduled news conference on Monday evening.