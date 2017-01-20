Emperor, Empress to skip 3/11 disaster memorial service

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will be absent from a government-organized memorial service on the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, a government source said Thursday.

Instead, Prince Akishino, their second son, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are expected to attend the ceremony to mourn for the more than 15,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami mainly in northeastern Japan, the source said.

The Emperor and Empress have participated in the memorial ceremony every year since the disaster. The first anniversary was only a week after the Emperor left a hospital where he underwent heart surgery.

The Imperial Couple would likely attend the 10th ceremony, according to the source.

After the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, the couple joined the 10th and 20th memorial services.