Labor office summons Kansai Electric chief in wake of overwork-related suicide

Labor authorities have summoned the president of Kansai Electric Power Co. to issue guidance following the overwork-related suicide of a “managerial” employee despite government efforts to rein in excessive working hours, informed sources said Sunday.

The Tsuruga Labor Standard Inspection Office handed a paper to President Shigeki Iwane on Jan. 6 ordering the Osaka-based utility to check the working hours of all employees in managerial positions, given that the employee in question, who killed himself last April, held a management post that was apparently only nominal in nature.

The employee, a section chief in his 40s, had worked more than 100 hours — sometimes around 200 — of overtime per month before his death because he was pressed for time to complete the process for seeking regulatory approval to extend the operating life of two of the utility’s aging nuclear reactors in Fukui Prefecture.

A lawyer who specializes in handling cases of karoshi (death from overwork) said it is rare for authorities to ask for an investigation into the working hours of managerial personnel but not rank and file workers.

Under the Labor Standards Law, people in supervisory or management positions are exempt from labor hour restrictions and do not receive overtime pay. This provision tends to lead to lax management of working hours for people in such positions, experts say.

Koji Morioka, an expert on the issue and professor emeritus at Kansai University, said that whether to categorize a certain position as “management level” is currently at the discretion of companies and that the relevant rule is often “abused.”

He also said a person who works 200 hours of overtime “cannot be called a person in a position of supervision or management.”

Kansai Electric is now expected to report the working hours of all management-level employees over the past two years to the Labor Standard Inspection Office. It will also check extra work they did at home.

“We take the guidance sincerely and will continue to make efforts to appropriately manage labor hours,” a Kansai Electric official said.

The sources said Kansai Electric did not break the law in connection with the suicide. But the company still has an obligation to pay extra wages for late-night overtime work and monitor the hours of people in such positions.

The employee in question is also believed to have taken work home, but the labor office has not been able to confirm the exact number of hours worked at home, prompting it to take the latest move.

The employee was in charge of work that would decide the fate of Kansai Electric’s two nuclear reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture. He committed suicide at a hotel in Tokyo in mid-April during a business trip and the Tsuruga labor office in the prefecture concluded in October that overwork led him to kill himself.

Nuclear regulators in June allowed the reactors to continue to operate beyond 40 years. But if the safety screening process had not ended by early July, the utility would likely have had to decide to scrap the units.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is stepping up efforts to curb excessive working hours after labor authorities determined in September that Matsuri Takahashi, an employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. who committed suicide in December 2015 at the age of 24, was a karoshi victim. The news of her suicide caused an uproar over endemic overwork at leading Japanese companies.