Heavy snow falls in Sea of Japan areas; much of country has coldest day of winter

A cold air mass gripped Japan on Saturday, with many regions experiencing their lowest temperatures this winter and heavy snow hitting Sea of Japan coastal areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings on snowstorms, especially in Sea of Japan coastal areas, through Monday. It also expects snow to settle in plains along the Pacific Ocean in eastern and western Japan through Sunday as an even stronger cold air mass covers the archipelago.

The season’s first snow was observed in Wakayama Prefecture as well as in Saga and Oita prefectures, according to the agency. Snow was also recorded in Nagoya and Hiroshima.

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. cancelled over 30 flights to or from areas on the Sea of Japan coast. Some services on the Tokaido, Sanyo and Hokkaido shinkansen lines saw delays.

The agency has asked people in affected areas to stay home and be careful in removing snow. A woman was found buried in snow near her house in Yamagata Prefecture on Thursday night and later confirmed dead, while two women suffered serious injuries Friday morning in Yamagata and Akita prefectures while clearing snow, police said.

Over 24 hours through Saturday morning, up to 70 centimeters of snow had fallen in Niigata, 52 cm in Nagano Prefecture and 46 cm in Toyama Prefecture. The mercury plunged to minus 29.7 degrees Celsius (minus 21.5 Fahrenheit) in the Hokkaido village of Shimukappu, minus 14.9 in Kazuno in Akita Prefecture and minus 0.5 in downtown Tokyo.

Up to 100 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Hokuriku region through Sunday morning, 70 cm in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, 60 cm in Kinki and Chugoku, 50 cm in Tohoku and 40 cm in Hokkaido.

The cold weather struck Japan as the annual unified college entrance examinations began, prompting concern over weather-related delays to transport. With more than 570,000 applicants and 694 institutions taking part, the exams mark the start of the competition among students seeking to go to universities in April, the start of the academic year.

The number of applicants increased by 12,199 from last year to 575,967, including 471,842 high school students scheduled to graduate in March, accounting for 81.9 percent of the total applicants, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, an affiliate of the education ministry.

The exam organizer called for applicants to allow plenty of time to get to the examination sites and test sites, mainly universities and colleges, to take special measures such as delaying the start of exams for those students who may arrive late due to transportation disruptions caused by the bad weather.