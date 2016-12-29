Defense chief Inada takes in Yasukuni on heels of Pearl Harbor visit

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo and paid her respects to the war dead there Thursday morning, marking her first visit as defense chief in a move likely to draw criticism from neighboring areas that suffered from Japan’s wartime aggression and colonial rule.

It also came a day after she accompanied Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his historic visit to Pearl Harbor.

“I put Defense Minister Tomomi Inada in the visitor’s log as my name,” the minister told reporters after her visit. “Tomomi Inada, who is the defense minister, paid respects as a citizen of this country.”

Inada, who has regularly visited the contentious shrine on war anniversaries, said it was her first since entering the Cabinet in early August.

Inada did not pay a visit on the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II due to her four-day trip to Djibouti to inspect Self-Defense Forces troops engaged in an antipiracy mission off Somalia.

Some of Japan’s neighbors, particularly China and South Korea, view Yasukuni as a symbol of Japan’s militarism in the 20th century, saying that lawmakers who visit the shrine are glossing over wartime history. The shrine honors Japan’s war dead but has also enshrined Japanese convicted war criminals, including Gen. Hideki Tojo, a wartime prime minister.

Inada made the visit just after returning from Hawaii, where she accompanied Prime Minister Abe in his visit to Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama to commemorate the war dead.

Her visit also followed disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura’s visit to Yasukuni on Wednesday.

Imamura told reporters Wednesday that the timing of his visit and Abe’s presence in Pearl Harbor was just a “coincidence,” adding, “I reported the prime minister’s visit (during my worship) as well.”

Imamura said he made the decision to visit the shrine one week ago.

Renho, leader of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, cast doubt on the timing of Imamura’s visit to the Shinto shrine.

“It was right after Japanese and U.S. leaders issued their messages of peace and reconciliation, recalling (the Pearl Harbor attack) 75 years ago,” Renho told reporters in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture.

She added that the Abe administration does not appear to be united.

Prime Minister Abe refrained from visiting the shrine on the 71st anniversary of Japan’s defeat in the war in August and instead sent a ritual offering, but two Cabinet ministers did visit the shrine on the day.