Abe offers ‘everlasting condolences’ at Pearl Harbor as Obama praises partnership in peace

Under a warm Oahu sun, with the tranquil, teal waters of Pearl Harbor behind them, former enemies came together to acknowledge the tremendous loss from the Japanese attack on U.S. military installations in Hawaii 75 years ago.

“As the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Abe and President Barack Obama made a historic pilgrimage to the site where Japan’s devastating surprise attack 75 years ago sent America marching into World War II.

After a formal meeting, they placed a pair of green-and-peach wreaths made of lilies aboard the USS Arizona Memorial and tossed purple flower petals into the water.

The rusting wreckage of the sunken ship where more than 1,000 American service members are entombed can be seen just under the water’s surface.

Obama and Abe closed their eyes and stood silently for a few moments before concluding their visit to the memorial and heading to nearby Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, where both leaders spoke.

The visit is powerful proof that the former enemies have transcended the recriminatory impulses that weighed down relations after the war, Japan’s government has said. Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, Abe was the first to visit the memorial constructed on the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona.

For Obama, it’s likely the last time he will meet with a foreign leader as president, White House aides said. It’s a bookend of sorts for the president, who nearly eight years ago invited Abe’s predecessor to be the first leader he hosted at the White House.

For Abe, it’s an act of symbolic reciprocity, coming six months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in Japan, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb in hopes of ending the war it entered after Pearl Harbor.

“This visit, and the president’s visit to Hiroshima earlier this year, would not have been possible eight years ago,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, Obama’s top Asia adviser in the White House. “That we are here today is the result of years of efforts at all levels of our government and societies, which has allowed us to jointly and directly deal with even the most sensitive aspects of our shared history.”

More than 2,300 Americans died on Dec. 7, 1941, when more than 300 Japanese fighter planes and bombers attacked. More than 1,000 others were wounded.

In the ensuing years, the U.S. incarcerated roughly 120,000 Japanese-Americans in internment camps before dropping atomic bombs in 1945 that killed some 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.

Abe will not apologize for Pearl Harbor, his government has said. Nor did Obama apologize at Hiroshima in May, a visit that he and Abe used to emphasize their elusive aspirations for a nuclear-free future.

No apology needed, said 96-year-old Alfred Rodrigues, a U.S. Navy veteran who survived what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called a “date which will live in infamy.”

“War is war,” Rodrigues said as he looked at old photos of his military service. “They were doing what they were supposed to do, and we were doing what we were supposed to do.”

Abe’s visit is not without political risk, given the Japanese people’s long, emotional reckoning with their nation’s aggression in the war. Though the history books have largely deemed Pearl Harbor a surprise attack, Japan’s government insisted as recently as this month that it had intended to give the U.S. prior notice that it was declaring war and failed only because of “bureaucratic bungling.”

“There’s this sense of guilt, if you like, among Japanese, this ‘Pearl Harbor syndrome,’ that we did something very unfair,” said Tamaki Tsukada, a minister in the Embassy of Japan in Washington. “I think the prime minister’s visit will in a sense absolve that kind of complex that Japanese people have.”

Since the war, the U.S. and Japan have built a powerful alliance that both sides say has grown during Obama’s tenure, including strengthened military ties. Both Obama and Abe were driving forces behind the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sweeping free trade deal now on hold due to staunch opposition by Congress and President-elect Donald Trump.

Moving beyond the painful legacy of the war has been easier for Japan and the U.S. than for Japan and its other former foes, including the present-day South Korea and China. As Abe arrived in Hawaii, Beijing dismissed as “wishful thinking” the notion that Japan could “liquidate the history of World War II” by visiting Pearl Harbor.

Obama, who will leave office next month, also hailed the alliance between the two nations, saying it had “never been stronger.”

In remarks that echoed with history and America’s current hypercharged politics, Obama told Prime Minister Abe that “the character of nations is tested in war, but it is defined in peace.

“Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different,” Obama said.

“I welcome you here in the spirit of friendship,” he told Abe.

“I hope that, together, we send a message to the world that there is more to be won in peace than in war, that reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution.”

Abe’s visit is a high-profile mark of respect for a leader for whom Japan’s wartime past is often a prickly domestic issue.

It was foreshadowed by Obama's own solemn pilgrimage to Hiroshima, where the United States effectively ended the war by dropping the first of two nuclear bombs on Japanese cities.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Obama prepares to leave office and with Abe leading Japan into uncharted waters, after remarks by Trump clouded U.S.-Japanese relations.

The U.S. president-elect has declared his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, effectively killing a major trade deal that Obama championed and that Abe put at the heart of his economic strategy.

And, at least on the campaign trail, Trump has also called into question the U.S. security guarantees that shielded Japan through the Cold War and later through the rise of an increasingly confident China.

The two leaders held their last bilateral meeting in the morning and will make remarks at around 12:05 p.m. (2205 GMT).

In eight years, Obama — America’s Hawaiian-born first “Pacific president” — never made much headway in his vaunted “rebalance to Asia” diplomatic strategy.

But he and Abe have chosen a telling spot to celebrate the U.S.-Japanese partnership.

In 1956, then Prime Minister Ichiro Hatoyama visited the headquarters of the United States Pacific Command in Honolulu, which fronts onto Pearl Harbor.

And Abe’s grandfather, Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, also did so in 1957.

But Japan’s government says Abe’s visit is the first by a sitting prime minister to the Arizona Memorial to console the spirits of the dead.

It is also the first time that a sitting Japanese prime minister has been joined at the memorial by a U.S. president.

Only five of the Arizona’s crewmen are still alive and, while the memorial remains a tourist draw, in Hawaii the divisions of war have given way to a shared present.

“Hawaii has a very multiethnic population with a very large Japanese population,” Stanley Chang, a 34-year-old Democratic member of the Hawaii state senate, told AFP.

“I don’t think there is any feeling of antipathy towards the Japanese, 75 years after the attack.”

Today, Obama’s home state has a reputation as one of the most multi-ethnic and multicultural in the country.

December is peak tourist season in balmy Hawaii, and the First Family is halfway through its annual Christmas break on the islands.

But the scene was grim in 1941 when Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto maneuvered six aircraft carriers to within 240 miles (385 km) of Oahu and unleashed two waves of dive bombers.

The U.S. Pacific fleet, formerly Japan’s main rival in the region, lost 21 warships and 328 planes.

Hundreds of sailors drowned when the USS Oklahoma, still lashed to the quay, pitched onto its side and trapped them.

Before the attack, the U.S. isolationist campaign’s cry of “America first!” — now revived as Trump’s slogan — found a ready ear among voters wary of embroilment in Europe.

But after Pearl Harbor, Congress declared war on Japan. Three days later, Japan’s European ally Nazi Germany declared war on the United States in turn.

The “America first!” slogan was quickly replaced on posters, in political speeches and in song by recruiters’ refrain: “Remember Pearl Harbor.”

Three-quarters of a century later, Abe wants to imbue the wartime rallying cry with a new resonance.

“The peoples of Japan and the United States were put in position to hate each other,” he said.

“I hope the image of President Obama and I together visiting Pearl Harbor will serve to make the term ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’ symbolize the power of reconciliation.”

The same force of reconciliation was on show in May, when Obama surveyed ruins in Hiroshima and revived his Nobel Peace Prize-winning call for a world without nuclear weapons.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, was forced to backtrack during his campaign after he appeared to suggest Japan break a taboo and develop its own nuclear weapons.

Last week, he again caused consternation when he blithely threatened to revive the global nuclear arms race.