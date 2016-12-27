Abe arrives in Hawaii for visit to Pearl Harbor attack memorial, lays wreath at Punchbowl

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived Monday in Hawaii on a two-day visit that will include a trip to the Pearl Harbor memorial to pay his respects for the lives lost in the 1941 Japanese attack.

Abe landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the historic visit. He will become the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack. He subsequently laid a wreath at the national cemetery known as the Punchbowl.

The late Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country’s World War II surrender, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when Abe visits the historic site, joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

The importance of the visit may be mostly symbolic for two countries that, in a remarkable transformation, have grown into close allies in the decades since they faced off in brutal conflict. At the same time, it’s significant that it took more than 70 years for U.S.-Japanese relations to get to this point.

Abe won’t apologize for Japan’s attack when he visits, the government spokesman said earlier this month.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that “the purpose of the upcoming visit is to pay respects for the war dead and not to offer an apology.”

The visit comes six months after Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of that city at the end of the same war.

Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, but Abe will be the first to go to the Arizona Memorial, the wreck where 1,177 U.S. personnel died.

Tuesday’s visit comes 75 years after Japan’s December 1941 attack on the base of the U.S. Pacific fleet, drawing America into World War II.

And it comes seven months after Obama and Abe made a joint visit to the city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945.

Before leaving Japan, Abe said he was to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial because: “We must not repeat the horror of war ever again.

“Together with President Obama, I would like to express to the world this pledge for the future and the value of reconciliation,” he told reporters.

On Dec. 7, 1941, a Japanese air armada descended on the Hawaiian naval base without warning, sinking much of the fleet and killing 2,400 people.

Washington had been hesitating about joining a war that had already plunged Europe into chaos, but the Japanese attack forced its hand.

The moving memorial, appearing to float above the rusting remains of the USS Arizona, attracts 2 million tourists, pilgrims and veterans every year.

The curved-roofed white building was put in place in the 1960s to memorialize what President Franklin D. Roosevelt dubbed the “day that will live in infamy.”

Inside are engraved the names of crewmen who died in the attack.

Abe is not expected to formally apologize in the name of Japan but, as Obama did at Hiroshima, will celebrate today’s friendship between the former foes.

On Monday, Abe also tourted other sites near Honolulu, including the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where he laid a wreath.

Known colloquially as the Punchbowl, it is the final resting place for more than 13,000 American veterans of the war in the Pacific.

Abe will also pay tribute to the nine Japanese crew and students who drowned in February 2001 when the fishing vessel Ehime Maru sank in a collision with a surfacing U.S. sub.