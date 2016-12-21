Romantic dance routine featuring Santa-clad Ambassador Kennedy, embassy staff instant video hit

U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and other embassy staff across Japan made a splash on social media Tuesday by releasing a Christmassy, U.S. Embassy version of a “koi” (have a crush on) dance routine aired in a popular Japanese TV comedy series.

The 90-second clip uploaded Tuesday evening on YouTube features Kennedy in a Santa Claus outfit and others donning reindeer caps dancing in sync with “Koi,” a theme song of the TV drama “Nigeru wa Hajidaga Yaku ni Tatsu” (roughly translated as “Running Away is Shameful but Useful”).

The video had been played nearly 400,000 times on the video-sharing site within 14 hours of its release.

The video starts off with Kennedy in a Santa Claus outfit performing the neatly choreographed dance, followed by various other diplomats and staff from the embassy office in Tokyo as well as the consulate offices in Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

The drama, which features actress Yui Aragaki and actor/singer Gen Hoshino, had its last episode aired on the TBS network Tuesday.

Hoshino plays the role of an introvert computer engineer who nurtures love and trust with a woman with whom he gets into a fake marriage. He also sings the theme song.

The embassy video even features a male official donning the eyeglasses and acting like the clumsy husband character played by Hoshino, and Kumamon, the bear-like promotional mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture.

The clip blew away many YouTube users, with some commenting on the “high quality” of the dance and the showmanship exhibited by the embassy staff.

“This would make even (U.S. President-elect) Trump smile,” one user quipped.