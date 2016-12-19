Japan Times and Managing Editor Sayuri Daimon win Forbes female-empowerment award

The Japan Times and Sayuri Daimon, managing editor and executive operating officer of the newspaper, were among the winners Monday of the Japan Women Award 2016 sponsored by business magazine Forbes Japan.

The award, given to individuals and companies working to empower women and create better environments for female employees, was created this year by Forbes Japan, the Japanese version of the U.S.-based business magazine, and LiB Inc., a Tokyo-based employment agency for women.

Recipients were selected based on surveys about working conditions conducted among 1,000 Japanese companies, human resources managers, business leaders and female workers. Voting was conducted online.

Other female-friendly companies that received the award included major snack maker Calbee Inc., cosmetic company C’bon Co., Start Today Co., the operator of fashion shopping website Zozotown, and food and health product maker Uniliver Japan Holdings Co.

The Japan Times was ranked the fifth most female-friendly firm in the category of companies with fewer than 300 employees.

Daimon and nine other individuals received the award. They included Rie Endo, director of Crazy Wedding, Yasuko Toda, CEO and president of Rika Denshi Co., Kotomi Takagi, manager of P&G Japan’s Shiga Plant, and Keiko Tashiro, executive director of Daiwa Securities Co.

Details of the award will be published in the issue of Forbes Japan that will hit store shelves on Saturday.