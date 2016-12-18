Abe Cabinet’s support rate tumbles to 54.8% on summit, casinos

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has tumbled to 54.8 percent from the previous month, according to a two-day nationwide poll, with over half of the respondents viewing the outcome of last week’s Japan-Russia summit negatively, along with the unpopular legalization of casinos.

The Cabinet’s approval rating compared with 60.7 percent in November, while its disapproval rating rose to 34.1 percent, up 3.7 points.

In the survey, conducted through Sunday by Kyodo News, 54.3 percent had a negative view of the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held Thursday and Friday in Japan.

Questioned about the Diet’s legalization of casinos the same week, 69.6 percent opposed the law and 24.6 percent supported it.

The same survey, meanwhile, showed 75.3 percent said they would not want a so-called integrated casino resort to be built in their neighborhood and 21.9 percent said they would support one.

Kyodo conducted the poll on 1,456 randomly selected households and received 1,018 valid responses.