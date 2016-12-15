Abe-Putin talks on territorial dispute kick off in Yamaguchi

Despite ongoing pressure on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in 2014, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday became the first Group of Seven leader to meet President Vladimir Putin, hoping to make a breakthrough in a postwar territorial row that has left the countries without a peace treaty.

Abe is an outlier among G-7 leaders, spending a good deal of political capital in efforts to forge a personal rapport with the Russian leader as part of wider hopes to settle the territorial dispute over four islands off Hokkaido.

Yet the prime minister’s omotenashi (hospitality), offering Putin a hot spring experience in Abe’s ancestral town of Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was somewhat marred from the start when the Russian leader arrived almost two hours late. But Abe said he was glad to welcome Putin to his hometown and that Putin will fully enjoy the onsen experience.

“I would like you to enjoy the local delicacies in the middle of beautiful nature and I would hope you take time to enjoy the onsen,” Abe said at the beginning of the summit. “I guarantee that you will feel revived after the talks because the onsen is known for it.”

Putin commended Abe by saying that Japan-Russia relations have moved forward under the stewardship of Abe.

“My colleagues and I have hopes that the summit talks today and tomorrow will contribute greatly to the bilateral relations,” Putin said, adding that he was looking forward to the onsen. “But of course it’s better not to be so tired.”

Despite the friendly, yet cosmetic, comments, the onsen rapprochement was expected to bring lackluster results in peace treaty negotiations. Sources have said there would not be a joint statement — nor a major achievement — over the territorial row.

Putin has already made waves in Japan by saying there is no territorial dispute only two days before his visit in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun and Nippon TV. He also criticized Japan’s sanctions, together with the western world, against Russia as a clear hindrance for the peace treaty negotiations.

For Putin, lifting sanctions imposed after it annexed Crimea is crucial for the country’s teetering economy, which is expected to contract 0.8 percent in 2016, together with plunging oil prices.

Yet the sanctions by Japan are much less severe compared with other countries. For one, Japan’s sanctions don’t touch Russia’s money-churning energy sector, while the U.S. has tightened funding and loan restrictions for Russian state banks and corporations, including energy companies.

While building trust with Putin, Abe has to engage in a delicate diplomatic balancing act as a representative of G-7 countries. In a move that may be designed to soothe Putin’s frustration while saving face as a G-7 leader, Japan is expected to offer low-hanging fruit by relaxing visa requirements for Russians and expanding visas, or increasing free visits, to the four contested islands.

But the move would be a de facto first lifting of sanctions by a G-7 country, potentially driving a wedge in the group’s joint policy. Japan halted bilateral talks about the visas as part of the sanctions.

Tokyo said the Crimea issue and its own territorial dispute are two different matters, despite the structural similaritywhile emphasizing that both Russia and Ukraine have to observe the Minsk II cease-fire agreement.

A high-ranking foreign ministry official said that visa changes would be “a unilateral decision” by the Japanese government that would not involve negotiations with Russia or violate sanctions.

More disconcerting for Abe is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s apparent affinity with Putin. Trump has appointed ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson, who has close ties with the Russian leader, to be the secretary of state in his administration, despite a growing number of Republican senators opposing the move due to Tillerson’s Russia ties.

In the recent interview with Japanese media, Putin expressed his support for Trump’s intention to normalize U.S.-Russia relations, which have been significantly strained since Russia’s invasion of Crimea and failed attempts to settle the Syrian crisis.

Some experts say that better U.S.-Russia relations would be helpful for Japan’s own relations with Russia, as Japan could openly engage in negotiations.

President Barack Obama was reportedly unhappy about Abe’s effort to cozy up to Putin.

But at the same time, some have said that Japan’s strategic importance for Russia, now the only supportive country within the G-7, will relatively diminish.