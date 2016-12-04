Abe equals record for fourth-longest-serving postwar Japanese leader

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday matched the record of 1,806 days in office set by former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone in the 1980s, the fourth-longest total term for a Japanese leader in the postwar era.

The figure combines Abe’s first stint in power from 2006 to 2007, before he resigned over ill health, and his second administration, which began in December 2012.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is the top government spokesman and is often described as Abe’s right-hand man, told a news conference Friday that Abe’s longevity in leadership is the result of “making clear the parameters of what he’s going to do and taking political initiative to bring the country forward.”

Japan’s longest-serving postwar prime minister was Eisaku Sato, who served for 2,798 days in the 1960s and 1970s, followed by Shigeru Yoshida, who served in the 1940s and 1950s and logged 2,616 days in office.

Abe, 62, will match the third-place record of Junichiro Koizumi, from whom he took over in 2006, if he stays in office until May 27.

Abe is the sixth-longest-serving prime minister when prewar and wartime leaders are taken into account, with Taro Katsura top at 2,886 days served in the 1900s and 1910s.

Abe would have to serve until Nov. 19, 2019, to match Katsura’s all-time record, something that would be possible if the Liberal Democratic Party goes ahead with a plan to lengthen its rule on term limits for party presidents to a maximum of three terms over nine years.

Japanese law has no limit on how long prime ministers can serve, but by convention they must remain the leaders of their parties.

Abe and Nakasone, 98, have both advocated amending Japan’s pacifist postwar Constitution, although Abe has progressed further toward doing so during his time in office.

Both visited Tokyo’s war-linked Yasukuni Shrine as prime minister before shelving the practice amid protests, including from China. Criticism of Abe’s visit centered on the fact that Japanese leaders who were convicted as war criminals are enshrined at Yasukuni along with the war dead.

“Even (Abe’s) unpopular policies protect the public’s lives and peaceful way of life,” Suga said Friday, citing the examples of controversial laws on national security and state secrets that were enacted on Abe’s watch.