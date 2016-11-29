Japanese students mark record scores in math, science

The average scores of Japanese elementary and junior high school students in mathematics and science reached a record high in 2015, an international survey showed Tuesday.

Fourth-grade Japanese elementary school students scored 593 in math on average, against the international average of 500, up eight points from the previous survey in 2011. Their average score rose 10 points to 569 in science.

The average scores of second-grade junior high school students, or eighth-graders, increased 16 points to 586 in math and rose 13 points to 571 in science.

It is the first time that the average scores in all subjects increased from the previous survey.

The improved scores reflect increases in classroom hours and learning content, improved teaching methods and a cut in class sizes for elementary school first-graders to 35 students from 40, the education ministry said.

The survey, the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, was conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement.

Some 270,000 fourth-graders from 50 nations and around 250,000 eighth-graders from 40 nations took part in the survey.

Japanese fourth-graders rose to third place in science worldwide from fourth in the previous survey. Eighth-graders climbed to second from fourth.

In math, fourth- and eighth-graders remained in fifth place each.

The survey showed that 75 percent of fourth-graders and 52 percent of eighth-graders said they enjoyed studying math, while 90 percent of fourth-graders and 66 percent of eighth-graders said they enjoyed studying science.

The percentages rose from the last survey, but were below the international average with the exception of fourth-graders studying science.