Aska arrested for alleged stimulant use during parole

Pop singer-songwriter Aska was arrested Monday for allegedly using illegal stimulants, which would violate the parole terms of his suspended 2014 prison sentence.

The 58-year-old Aska, whose real name is Shigeaki Miyazaki, had posted a number of comments on his blog on Monday afternoon before he was arrested, saying media reports on his looming arrest were wrong and that he was very surprised by them.

His fans had mixed reactions to the denials.

Some fans wrote, “That is a lie, isn’t it?” and “We believe in you,” while another wrote, “You betrayed us again.”

Miyazaki called the police at around 7 p.m. Friday and was incoherent when officers arrived at his house in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward, the police said.

He was with his wife when they arrived, and asked the officers to check whether he was being secretly monitored.

The singer then voluntarily submitted a urine sample that tested positive for stimulants, the police said.

The police allege that Miyazaki abused methamphetamines in Tokyo or a surrounding area between the middle of this month and Friday.

In September 2014, Aska received a three-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for drug possession and use after being arrested in May that year.