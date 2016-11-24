Visiting Lesotho king receives peace stone from Hiroshima

Visiting Lesotho King Letsie III accepted a peace stone from a Hiroshima-based civic group on Thursday, saying it “signifies the international community’s resolve to ensure that the culture of peace is cultivated throughout the world.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that through this gesture, Lesotho would have contributed toward the international solidarity of conveying to the world the message of peace that is contained in this stone,” the king of Lesotho in southern Africa said during a presentation ceremony at a Tokyo hotel.

The nonprofit Stone for Peace Association of Hiroshima delivered the paving stone that survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city, engraved with an image of the Buddhist goddess of mercy.

King Letsie and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso are currently on a Japan visit to meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Friday and travel to areas hit by the 2011 natural and nuclear disasters in Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday.

The Hiroshima civic group says Lesotho became the 110th country around the world to receive such a stone since the start of the donation campaign in 1991. Michio Umemoto, the group’s principal, said he hoped the stone “as an undying witness of the tragedy will keep telling the people in those nations how dear harmony, love and peace are.”

“We strongly hope that our children will live in a world free from the terror of wars, murders and hatred,” Umemoto said at the ceremony.

The granite stone is about 50 sq. centimeters and weighs about 50 kilograms. It was one of the paving stones for Hiroshima streetcar tram tracks that were just 200 meters from ground zero.