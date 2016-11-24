Osaka couple held after police find missing son’s corpse in car trunk

Police acting on a tip from a child welfare center arrested a man and a woman from Osaka’s Higashisumiyoshi Ward who allegedly placed the woman’s 1-year-old son’s body inside a cooler in a car’s trunk.

The Osaka Prefectural Police said they arrested Rena Suzuki, 24, and Yuta Oshima, 22, who lives with Suzuki, Tuesday on initial suspicion of technically abandoning the body of Suzuki’s son, Ryusei. The toddler was found the same day in Suzuki’s car parked in a lot in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward.

The boy is believed to have died more than two months ago, and an autopsy indicated he starved to death. The police are investigating the case as possible fatal child neglect.

The boy was found wrapped in a towel, wearing a white T-shirt, a diaper and shorts, according to the police. Investigators found bottles of deodorants in the trunk, and they believe the couple placed them there to delay the discovery of the body.

The couple have reportedly confessed. According to investigators, Suzuki told the police that they left the boy in a car temporarily in April, found him dead when they returned and put the body in the trunk out of fear they would be arrested for child abuse. Oshima also said they hid the body because they could not say they abandoned the boy.

A child consultation center reported to the police Tuesday that the boy was missing after visiting his home 28 times since Nov. 11 and failing to confirm his whereabouts. Investigators found Suzuki’s car, questioned the couple, who were staying at a nearby hotel, and arrested them.

According to the center and the police, the couple moved to Osaka from Wakayama Prefecture in August. An official at the center visited their home earlier this month because Ryusei had not taken the regular health checkup for 18-month-old children and they had received reports of possible abuse of his 3-year-old sister.

Suzuki reportedly told the center official that Ryusei was staying at her mother’s house, but her mother said she hadn’t seen the boy since March 22.