Abe Cabinet approves more muscular SDF peacekeeping role

The Cabinet on Tuesday green-lighted a plan to beef up the Self-Defense Forces’ role in U.N. peacekeeping operations (PKO) in South Sudan, a move that would let troops use weapons beyond purely self-defense scenarios for the first time since World War II.

The expanded role under the contentious new security laws, called kaketuke keigo, would allow SDF members engaged in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to come to the rescue of U.N. and nongovernmental organization workers under attack there.

The new role would let Japan engage in such activities for the first time since 1992, when it began taking part in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

The expanded role has sparked public concern that Japan could become embroiled in conflicts, but the government has promoted the change as a positive step and emphasized that appropriate limits were already in place.

“The SDF members should be proud that they have gone through rigorous training for the new roles and I expect them to contribute to peace and stability of South Sudan, while honoring its tradition of peacekeeping operations,” Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told a news conference.

The next batch of SDF members will be sent in stages starting Sunday to replace the 350 personnel currently in South Sudan. The new roles will officially begin on Dec. 12, Inada said.

Under the security laws, the SDF will be allowed to defend base camps of other countries even if Japanese personnel are not directly targeted.

SDF members had previously been barred from engaging in rescue missions, including of foreign partners or Japanese citizens, unless those in need of rescue were directly under SDF supervision.

Government officials heralded move as a landmark achievement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as it is the first concrete step stemming from the hard-fought security bills to be implemented since they took effect in March.

Officials have said that Japan is now living up to international standards when it comes to the use of arms on PKO missions.

The scope of the new operations, however, is limited compared with other nations because of the Constitution’s Article 9, which prohibits waging war as.

The government has already established other limits, and repeated that SDF units in charge of engineering projects would not responsible for security enforcement.

Tokyo also said the SDF will only be dispatched in cases where other rescue options are not possible.

Inada said that SDF operations will be limited to the capital of Juba and surrounding areas, saying the security situation there is relatively stable.

There are about 20 Japanese nationals living in Juba. Protecting Japanese living in areas were SDF forces are engaging in PKOs was a primary motivation for the change, the government has said. Previously, SDF personnel lacked training and a legal basis for such missions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday said that rescuing Japanese nationals is the fundamental purpose of the new policy. But the government warned that it won’t be able to enter areas where fierce fighting is taking place. Juba saw violent clashes beginning in July, despite Inada’s claims of relative stability.

The self-imposed limitations are due to concerns over deteriorating security situations in South Sudan, especially after military clashes between forces of President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Machar Riek have left at least 300 people dead since July.

Under Japanese law, the SDF cannot be dispatched to areas where armed conflict is taking place, but Abe and Inada made a case that a cease-fire agreement has led to relative stability in Juba.

Tokyo also has a trump card in the event of a crisis: It can bring home the SDF any time if the their safety cannot be secured.

Abe emphasized this point at an Upper House committee session Tuesday, saying that he “won’t hesitate to withdraw the SDF” under such circumstances.

In 2012, Japan cut short peacekeeping missions in the Golan Heights citing deteriorating security conditions there.

Meanwhile, the recent clashes have shown that conducting peacekeeping missions in South Sudan are not merely a challenge for Japan.

Kenya last week withdrew its first peacekeeping unit after a U.N. inquiry accused UNMISS of failing to properly respond to a Juba hotel attack during the clashes. Kenya’s Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki was then fired.

Amid the fragile security situation in South Sudan, Kiir’s government agreed to receive a 4,000 strong U.N. regional protection force. But bureaucratic red tape has stymied their deployment, the Sudan Tribune has reported.