Abe, Trump look to meet next week in New York

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump agreed in a telephone conversation Thursday that they would seek to hold a bilateral meeting Nov. 17 in New York, a senior Japanese government official said.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters after the call that Abe and Trump confirmed their resolve to closely work together to ensure peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and discussed the central role of the Japan-U.S. alliance in bilateral relations.

In the roughly 20-minute conversation, Abe stressed to Trump that “a strong Japan-U.S. alliance is an indispensible presence that supports peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to Hagiuda.

Trump told Abe that Japan and the United States have a brilliant partnership and he wants to strengthen that special relationship, Hagiuda said.

A meeting in New York on Nov. 17 would coincide with Abe’s expected attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders’ summit Nov. 19-20 in Peru.

Republican businessman Trump’s defeat of Democrat and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s election triggered a steep downturn in Japanese stocks Wednesday and prompted concern over how he will handle Japan-U.S. relations, given his lambasting of Japan’s trade and security practices during the campaign.

Abe congratulated Trump in a statement Wednesday shortly after the election result was clear, saying he wants to further strengthen the bilateral alliance that is bound by universal values.